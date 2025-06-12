What Does The Inside Of A B2 Bomber Look Like?

Despite being massive on the outside, at 20.9 meters long, the cockpit of the B-2 Spirit seems surprisingly small in comparison with the highly packed tech. That said, there's a 6-foot space right behind the seats where pilots can stretch out and rest during long missions.

The aircraft seats just two crew members, side by side, and in front of them are a few large digital screens that do the work of hundreds of buttons. The most important one is called the Vertical Situation Display (VSD), telling the pilot almost everything: altitude, speed, direction, attitude, all in a single glance. Then comes the Horizontal Situation Display (HSD), which helps track the flight path, nearby aircraft, and mission details.

Each and everything is designed to help the pilot stay focused without being overwhelmed. And that matters because B-2 missions are no joke. The flights with these silent killers can be incredibly long, often needing midair refueling to make it to their targets and back. That's the reason why the aircraft is also equipped with an autopilot feature. This feature lets the pilots focus on other crucial things related to the mission, without worrying about where the flight is headed.

