How Do Fighter Jets And Other Aircraft Refuel In The Air?

Aircraft that fly via propellers often require less fuel than fighter jets, which is one of the reasons the U.S. military still uses propeller-driven aircraft. Still, you can't discard jet engines, which have enabled pilots to push their aircraft to incredible speeds, and as technology moves forward, they keep getting faster and faster. Jets are far less efficient at burning fuel than propeller-driven planes, so they use up their fuel reserves relatively quickly. This is one of the reasons some fighter jets carry extra fuel tanks on their hardpoints.

Advertisement

While those tanks are great at extending an aircraft's range, they will only take the plane so far. For a fighter jet to cover the distance when it really has to travel distance, it can refuel. While it's certainly possible that a pilot could land at a friendly airbase or airport and top off their fuel tanks, there's a better option: aerial refueling. The U.S. military operates a fleet of airborne tankers, the Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, that can deliver thousands of gallons of fuel to all kinds of aircraft, including Air Force One, which can be refueled in the air.

While the option is available, and it's used often, refueling while in mid-flight isn't necessarily easy. The people involved need to train to be able to do it, and while that includes the fighter pilot, it also means everyone onboard the tanker needs to be up to date on their training as well. There are two processes to aerial refueling, and it's some impressive engineering that it's even possible for fast-moving aerial objects to come into contact with one another and exchange highly volatile fuel — here's how both methods, "probe-and-drogue" and the flying boom, work.

Advertisement