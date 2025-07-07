14 Common Navy Ship Abbreviations (And What They Mean)

When the United States Navy ships' hull designations first appeared in 1895, ships were referred to by class followed by their series numbers, such as "Battleship 7" or "Destroyer 17," with abbreviations like "B-7" and "D-17." As the Navy grew and more classes of ships were built, a new system became necessary. In 1920, Robert E. Coontz, then Chief of Naval Operations, ordered the establishment of a standardized nomenclature. The resulting system used two-letter designations followed by the hull series number, although, as we'll see below, there are three or four-letter abbreviations, on occasion.

Under this system, some abbreviations are intuitive. "CVN," for instance, designates nuclear-powered aircraft carrier vessels. Others aren't as obvious at first glance, especially designations that include the letter "A," which can stand for auxiliary, assault, amphibious, or other concepts, depending on the role of the vessel. Plus, ships can switch abbreviations if their classifications change. One of the first ships designated under the new system, the Collier USS Langley (AC-3), was redesignated as the CV-1 when it was converted into an aircraft carrier in 1922.

Today, the Navy fields a large number of designations for vessels ranging from small landing craft to supercarriers. What follows are 14 abbreviations for some of the most important U.S. Navy ships currently sailing the world's seas. For more information about any of these ship classes, visit the Naval Vessel Register and enter an abbreviation such as "CVN" in the search box to learn about all ships that carried that designation.