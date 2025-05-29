What Is A Hull Designation On US Navy Ships & Why Is It Important?

Navy ships are among the most potent and capable vessels in the U.S. military today. These ships come in various shapes and sizes, from the small Cyclone- and Archer-class patrol boats to the larger Ford-class aircraft carriers, known for their enormous size and nuclear-powered engines. They also incorporate some of the best technology available, including advanced weapon systems that can devastate a theater of war in minutes. Given their complexity, it's understandable that many defining features, such as their hulls being painted grey, can confuse those unfamiliar with this world.

Advertisement

Hull designations, which are essential for identifying, categorizing, and differentiating these ships, also fall into this category. A hull designation is simply an alphanumeric code the Navy assigns to a vessel. These designations generally have two parts. The first is the alpha designation, a series of letters indicating the type of ship.

They can consist of two letters, like FF for frigate and DL for destroyer leader, three letters, such as DEG for guided missile destroyer escort and ARB for battle damage repair ship, or more than three letters, as seen in examples like ARSD, which stands for salvage lifting vessel. The second part of the designation is the hull number. This is a serial number noting a ship within its particular class. Every vessel receives a unique hull designation.

Advertisement