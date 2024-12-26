The Reason Why Military Aircraft And Ships Are Painted Gray

Like with aircraft, naval ships have featured the color grey for decades. The U.S. Navy was already considering camouflaging its vessels against enemy forces as early as 1899, with artist Robert DeForest Brush being a key player in the project. However, due to a scarcity of test facilities, the suggestions made by Brush didn't see any immediate implementation until 1914.

The U.S. declared war in April 1917. With this declaration came a convergence of other well-known artists, each focused on providing input on the best naval camouflage. A research center in Rochester, New York, was established, breathing life to camouflage systems like the Herzog scheme — which used broad color bands in circular forms and arcs — and the Toch system, which focused on massive diagonal streaks of contrasting colors.

Later systems, like the British-inspired dazzle system — which used irregular patterns meant to break up vertical and horizontal lines — were adopted by the U.S. Navy. One of the most prominent colors used in this system was blue-grey, which was sometimes mixed with shades of grey-white, grey-pink, and grey-green to produce more niche colors.

The primary role of the dazzle paint scheme was to disrupt the ship's outline. Although the scheme made determining a ship's size, range, and speed difficult, advancements in rangefinder and radar technology made them impractical, necessitating a different approach.

Grey had already proven to have low visibility, which made it the perfect color to switch to. It blended well with the horizon and most ocean and sea weather conditions. Ships received more than one shade of the color, with the Navy using darker tones near the waterline and lighter tones in the masts. With the war's conclusion, the Navy adopted a lighter shade of grey, similar to what exists today: haze grey.