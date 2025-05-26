4 Nuclear-Powered Ships That Are Not Aircraft Carriers

In 1942, as part of the Manhattan Project scientists developed the first sustained nuclear chain reaction. Just nine years later, the first nuclear reactor able to generate electricity for use started up. For a time, it seemed like nuclear power was going to revolutionize global energy production, though soaring costs and questions over whether nuclear energy is safe and clean or not kept cooling towers from becoming ubiquitous. While not dominant, nuclear plants are still used to power electric grids around the world, including in the United States. Smaller reactors are also used to power certain ships.

According to the World Nuclear Association, the U.S. Navy "has accumulated over 6,200 reactor-years of accident-free experience involving 526 nuclear reactor cores over the course of 240 million km" over the last 50 years. It's easy to see why nuclear power is especially suited for seacraft. For one thing, compact nuclear reactors generate a lot of power proportional to how large and heavy they are when compared to other fuel sources. Size and weight are always an important consideration for ships.

Nuclear reactors also last a long time before needing refueling — nuclear-powered vessels can go over a decade before needing to refuel, making them efficient and independent. Newer cores in aircraft carriers are designed to last up to 50 years. The U.S. Navy includes 11 active nuclear-powered carriers. The vessel type is particularly well-suited for nuclear power because they're so large and require a ton of power. However, there are other types of vessels powered by reactors and active today. Here's four nuclear-powered ships that are not aircraft carriers.

