Do Civilian Nuclear-Powered Ships Exist?

Since the U.S. military developed the first nuclear marine propulsion system in the 1940s, atomic power has played a critical role in extending the range and sea time of vessels. Starting with 1954's USS Nautilus — a military submarine that, beyond being the first nuclear sub, also made an incredible trip to the North Pole — nuclear-powered vessels have become a staple of six military fleets, namely the United States, France, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and India. Australia hopes to become the seventh by buying three nuclear submarines for its Royal Navy sometime in the 2030s. To date, over 160 ships are powered by nuclear propulsion. Most are submarines, but select icebreakers and aircraft carriers also utilize atomic power.

Interest in nuclear propulsion goes beyond military vessels, however. For years, proponents have touted a move toward nuclear-powered commercial ships as a potential game changer for the international shipping industry. Not only could the technology drastically reduce the industry's carbon dioxide emissions, but it could also radically reduce cargo ships' refueling needs — a major issue for operators of large cargo vessels. For instance, U.S. nuclear aircraft carriers refuel every 25 years or so. With these distinct advantages, why isn't nuclear propulsion more prevalent in the civil shipping sector? And could recent developments point to this no longer being the case?