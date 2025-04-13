Australia Wants To Buy These American Nuclear Submarines (But The US May Not Agree)

September 2021 saw the leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States come together to form the AUKUS treaty, a partnership intended to strengthen each country's ability to defend its common interests. Only six countries own and operate nuclear-powered submarines, including the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and India, but the AUKUS treaty paves the way for Australia to become the seventh. Australia's purchase with the United States gives it one of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the world, the Virginia-class submarine.

Advertisement

Virginia-class boats are 377-feet long, can dive to depths that exceed 800 feet, exceed 25 knots at full speed, and carry an assortment of weapons. And because it's powered by a nuclear reactor, these submarines can stay at sea almost indefinitely. Its only restriction is food stores for the crew. It's a giant leap forward from Australia's current arsenal of Collins-class diesel-electric submarines that can only travel 11,500 nautical miles before it needs to refuel.

The AUKUS treaty stipulates that the U.S. will sell between three and five Virginia-class subs to Australia by 2032. The agreement gives America's current president a carve out that allows him to deny the sale if it diminishes America's capabilities. Between America's submarine fleet not being where it should be and Elbridge Colby, the new undersecretary of defense for policy, being skeptical that Australia will have the nuclear submarines where they need to be if push comes to shove, the agreement is in rocky water.

Advertisement