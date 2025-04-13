Australia Wants To Buy These American Nuclear Submarines (But The US May Not Agree)
September 2021 saw the leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States come together to form the AUKUS treaty, a partnership intended to strengthen each country's ability to defend its common interests. Only six countries own and operate nuclear-powered submarines, including the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and India, but the AUKUS treaty paves the way for Australia to become the seventh. Australia's purchase with the United States gives it one of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the world, the Virginia-class submarine.
Virginia-class boats are 377-feet long, can dive to depths that exceed 800 feet, exceed 25 knots at full speed, and carry an assortment of weapons. And because it's powered by a nuclear reactor, these submarines can stay at sea almost indefinitely. Its only restriction is food stores for the crew. It's a giant leap forward from Australia's current arsenal of Collins-class diesel-electric submarines that can only travel 11,500 nautical miles before it needs to refuel.
The AUKUS treaty stipulates that the U.S. will sell between three and five Virginia-class subs to Australia by 2032. The agreement gives America's current president a carve out that allows him to deny the sale if it diminishes America's capabilities. Between America's submarine fleet not being where it should be and Elbridge Colby, the new undersecretary of defense for policy, being skeptical that Australia will have the nuclear submarines where they need to be if push comes to shove, the agreement is in rocky water.
The U.S. says selling submarines to Australia could be dangerous
As an island nation, Australia recognizes that maintaining a strong submarine force is essential. Acquiring nuclear-powered attack subs would significantly bolster their capabilities, but America's top officials are seeking assurances that these submarines will be deployed in potential conflict scenarios. During a war game simulating a Chinese blockade around Taiwan, Australia withheld its nuclear subs from the South China Sea, preferring to keep them close to home where enemy vessels might travel. Australian commanders believed using drones and missiles presented a lower risk of casualties.
The rate of development for new submarines in America is down by half. It needs to produce 2.3 new submarines each year, but it's been closer to 1.2. and its total numbers are 25% lower than their goal, adding to Elbridge Colby and the administration's concerns. During his confirmation hearing, Colby said, "So if we can produce the attack submarines in sufficient number and sufficient speed, then great. But if we can't, [supplying Australia] becomes a very difficult problem because we don't want our servicemen and women to be in a weaker position and more vulnerable and, God forbid, worse because they are not in the right place in [sic] the right time," according to the Guardian.
Three subs ends up being a lot if they can't be replaced quickly. Australia is expected to pay $2 billion later this year as part of the agreement that would go toward improving America's submarine shipyards.
What's happening in Taiwan?
Taiwan is an island nation that rests roughly 100 miles off the coast of China, separated by the Taiwan Strait. It is its own sovereign nation with a constitution and democratically elected leaders. The small country has been under the leadership of several governments historically, including Japan and China, but China believes it will one day again be under Beijing's control. China regularly holds military drills around the island as a show of force, especially in response to political discussions between the U.S. and Taiwan. The U.S. is obligated by law to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defense, which China doesn't approve of.
However, former president Joe Biden broke with a longstanding tradition of remaining ambiguous, making it clear that America would defend Taiwan militarily. America has used the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a non-profit corporation, to negotiate unofficially with the island nation. What makes Taiwan so significant to the world? It upholds multiple principles that align with America's interests, but its semiconductor production is a significant factor.
There's a good chance that the phone, computer, or tablet you're on is made with a computer chip manufactured in Taiwan. Companies like AMD have all of their processors and graphics cards made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan (TSMC). The TSMC alone produces computer chips for half of the world's market. America and its allies would be beholden to China if it takes control of the island because semiconductors drive the global economy.