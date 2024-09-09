Russia May Mothball Its Kirov-Class Battlecruisers: Here's Why

The Russian Navy isn't exactly the biggest and baddest around — the country only has one aircraft carrier, and it's not functional, after all. Since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022, its Black Sea fleet has dwindled from several powerful vessels to hardly any Navy presence. Still, the Russian Navy does exist, and one of its most interesting vessels, the Kirov-class battlecruiser, may be heading to the scrapyard because it's getting too expensive to maintain them.

Kirov-class battlecruisers are comparable in size to World War I-era battleships, and compared to other vessels afloat in the world's navies, they're second in size only to the biggest vessels, aircraft carriers. Kirov-class battlecruisers have been in operation since 1980, though Russia only has two remaining, one of which is undergoing a costly refit. That leaves a single vessel, the Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) as the only ship of its class that sails as the flagship of the Northern Fleet.

The Admiral Nakhimov (named for Pavel Nakhimov) began an expensive refit and modernization upgrade in 2015, and it should finally re-enter service in 2024. Regardless, it seems that Russia is considering mothballing the Pyotr Velikiy, leaving only the Admiral Nakhimov in service once its refit is completed. The reason for this is due to the vessel's high operation and maintenance costs amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine. Despite not taking part in the conflict, both ships may find themselves out of service sooner than the Russian Navy planned, because its resources cannot support both vessels and the ongoing war.

