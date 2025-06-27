Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max Review: One Handy Multi-Armed Retractable Car Phone Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In today's world, keeping all your devices charged and ready to go is an important part of life. This is particularly true for a device as important as your phone, thanks to its level of integration in our day-to-day lives. There are a number of ways to keep your phone charged when away from a wall outlet, such as utilizing a power bank, but this isn't always the most convenient solution.

Another fantastic way to keep your phone charged is with a car charger. This allows you to top your phone off or keep it from dying when utilizing your favorite map app. This is the method that I prefer, but many car chargers come with the drawback of long USB cables lying on the floor when not in use or cable spaghetti with a multi-port solution.

The Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max car charger aims to not only solve your tangled cable situation but wants to do it with style, all while delivering power to up to four devices at once. It's a lofty goal to accomplish all of this from one device, but Baseus was up to the task and delivered my favorite car charging solution yet. Baseus provided the PrimeTrip VR2 Max for this review.