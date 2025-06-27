Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max Review: One Handy Multi-Armed Retractable Car Phone Charger
In today's world, keeping all your devices charged and ready to go is an important part of life. This is particularly true for a device as important as your phone, thanks to its level of integration in our day-to-day lives. There are a number of ways to keep your phone charged when away from a wall outlet, such as utilizing a power bank, but this isn't always the most convenient solution.
Another fantastic way to keep your phone charged is with a car charger. This allows you to top your phone off or keep it from dying when utilizing your favorite map app. This is the method that I prefer, but many car chargers come with the drawback of long USB cables lying on the floor when not in use or cable spaghetti with a multi-port solution.
The Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max car charger aims to not only solve your tangled cable situation but wants to do it with style, all while delivering power to up to four devices at once. It's a lofty goal to accomplish all of this from one device, but Baseus was up to the task and delivered my favorite car charging solution yet. Baseus provided the PrimeTrip VR2 Max for this review.
A Large Design, With Plenty Of Functionality
At 6.77 x 4.33 x 2.05 inches, the PrimeTrip is one of the larger options that I have tested. Baseus makes the most of that considerable size with a variety of charging options and a swivel arm that practically guarantees you can position it in the most optimal direction. The top of this charger can swivel in either direction, up to 270 degrees horizontally, and 180 degrees vertically.
Depending on where you plan on plugging this in, the location may interfere with its ability to swivel. On my Mazda 6, the port is recessed under the console — it fits, but cannot swivel. I did not have this issue with my Honda CR-V.
Dual retractable USB cables each extend to 31.5 inches. All you have to do is give it a pull and stop it when you reach your desired length. To retract them, just give them a little pull, and they will retract back into the base. Baseus claims you should get at least 10,000 pulls and retracts from this mechanism.
I was a bit disappointed that Baseus didn't include a USB-C to Lightning port adapter. It's perfect for my Pixel 9 Pro, but my wife's iPhone still uses the old Lightning port. This means I need to invest in an adapter or use the additional USB-C or USB-A ports in the base of the charger, which means the return of long cables.
Plugging this into the charging port requires more force than I was expecting. This is due to the locking mechanism Baseus uses. Once in the charging port, I am confident that it will never fall out accidentally.
Performance And Charging Versatility
The Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max gives you four ports and is capable of charging up to four devices at once. One of the retractable USB-C cables (labeled C1) is capable of delivering up to 67W of power. The second retractable USB-C cable (labeled C2), along with the additional USB-C port in the base, can deliver up to 33W of power. The USB-A port, also located in the base, can deliver up to 30W max.
Marketing material for this device references a 163W retractable car charger, but this is a bit misleading. Yes, if you add up the max values for each charging option, it does total 163W. However, once you start charging more than one device at a time, your max output is 100W. This is front and center on Baseus' product page, but less clear from other retailers like Amazon.
That C1 USB-C port delivers 67W regardless of how many devices you plug in. This makes it easy to keep your primary device charging at full speed, or even allows you to charge something like a MacBook Air or a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. As long as you use the C1 USB-C cable, adding a second device will allow you to utilize the maximum power delivery of your preferred second port for up to 100W.
Things get a bit trickier once more devices are added. That C1 USB-C port will continue to deliver 67W of power, while the other three charging options have to fight over the remaining 33W of power, with each capable of delivering up to 17W of power. It's still enough juice to charge devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it's going to do so at a slower rate. Charging was reliable and painless during my testing.
Final Verdict
The Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max is easily my new favorite car charger. It's simple, elegant, and well-crafted. The retractable cables keep my car clean, and more importantly, they keep the cables off the car floor.
It was also very dependable during my time with the car charger. In addition to giving me the option of charging up to four devices at once, it was nice to know that the primary C1 USB-C cable will deliver max power regardless of how many devices are plugged in. I could confidently charge my laptop while still delivering power to my phone and my wife's phone.
Yes, the car charger is large, and it doesn't fit perfectly in all vehicles, but that isn't necessarily the fault of Baseus. The swivel design is a huge aid here, allowing this charger to fit into tighter spaces than it should be able to.
You can purchase the Baseus PrimeTrip VR2 Max from the Baseus store on Amazon for a price of around $50 as of publish time for this article. At that price, this charger is well worth the cash.