Every Major Motor Scooter Brand Ranked Worst To Best

For well over a century, people have used motor scooters as both cheap and convenient transportation as well as for leisure. But in post-war Italy, inspired by American soldiers riding Cushmans, Enrico Piaggio developed the Vespa, creating an icon of style and mobility popular worldwide.

The step-through design with the engine tucked away underneath and legs protected behind a shield is now ubiquitous across the industry, and has proliferated to a wide array of styles and classes of scooter that follow this basic design. Notably, this is different from a moped, which is essentially a bicycle with pedals and an integrated engine, although the term moped is often misattributed to scooters. Nonetheless, scooters today offer convenience and economy along with carefree fun on two wheels.

I first rode a Puch moped when I was about 12 years old before getting my first dirt bike a year later, leading to a lifetime of riding two-wheelers. I have owned scooters for about 20 years, and my first scooter purchase led me to become the general manager for a scooter dealer for a couple of years. I am also a trained auto tech and have professionally worked on many scooters. All this is to say that I know motor scooters pretty well and have first-hand experience with a wide range of them. Therefore, applying my experience, I present to you this list of major motor scooter manufacturers — gas-powered only –- ranked from the worst to the best.