6 Of The Best Non-Harley Trikes & 3-Wheelers On The Market Today
Harley-Davidson has been making motorcycles since the earliest years of the 20th Century, and its headquarters remain at the spot where William Harley and Arthur Davidson built the Model 1 in 1905. The century-plus history of Harley includes the production of tens of thousands of motorcycles for the U.S. military in World Wars I and II, and the company built its first trike prototype in 1912. It was called the "Motorcycle Truck" and had one wheel in back and two in front, between which a small cargo container was mounted.
Trikes have become more popular since then thanks in part to their visibility and stability advantages over two-wheeled cycles, and the Tri Glide and Freewheeler are two of Harley's most important three-wheeled models. The Milwaukee-based giant isn't the only company that makes impressive trikes these days, though. We perused the catalogs of the world's motorcycle manufacturers in search of the best trikes and other three-wheeled vehicles that don't wear the Harley-Davidson badge, selecting our six favorites based on performance, design, features, and fun factor.
The Ural Gear Up Sportsman is made for outdoor adventures
The Ural Gear Up Sportsman Adventurer Camp Wandawega Edition is listed under Popular Builds on the Ural site, where you'll find four custom versions of the Gear Up. These builds fall outside the four regular available trims. The Gear Up incorporates a sidecar structure into its three-wheeled configuration, and is built to take you, a passenger, and your gear on all-season outdoor adventures. It has on-demand two-wheel drive to get you over unstable surfaces, and the underside of the sidecar and fenders of the Sportsman edition are ceramic-coated for protection from mud, sand, snow, and road salt. The 749-cubic-centimeter flat-twin boxer engine puts out 41 horsepower and 42 lb-ft of torque, enough to get the 730-pound Sportsman comfortably up to about 70 miles per hour.
The five-gallon gas tank provides between 155 and 185 miles of range (between 31 and 37 miles per gallon), and the Sportsman's trunk can hold 2.9 cubic feet. The manual transmission has four forward gears plus reverse, and the rear and sidecar wheels are driven by driveshafts. There are adjustable hydraulic Sachs shocks on the rear and sidecar wheels to smooth out bumps, and Brembo brakes on the front and sidecar wheels to help stop you safely. The Sportsman Adventurer starts at $22,664 before tax, registration, and delivery costs are added, and you can visit the Ural website to find a dealer near you.
The Can-Am Spyder has been around since 2007
Can-Am is the motorcycle division of Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products, or BRP, which also makes snowmobiles, side-by-sides, and the Sea-Doo line of personal watercraft. At the heart of the current Can-Am three-wheeler lineup is the Spyder, a model that has been on the road since 2007. For the 2019 model year, Can-Am unveiled the Ryker, a more affordable alternative to the Spyder.
The 2025 Spyder comes in F3 and RT variants, both of which will set you back more than twice the price of a Ryker. Although you can ride home on an entry-level Ryker for under $10,000, the Spyder F3 starts at $22,299 and the Spyder RT has a base price of $26,799. The premium cost of the RT gets you comfortable seating for two, at least 31 gallons of storage space, and road-trip-friendly features like traction control, power steering, and cruise control.
The base Spyder RT adds heated handgrips and an adjustable power windshield, and it provides a towing capacity of up to 400 pounds so you can haul extra gear. Upgrading to the RT Limited gets you heated grips and seats for driver and passenger, as well as a seat-top case that adds another 16 gallons of storage space. The top-of-the-line RT Sea-to-Sky starts at $33,199 and includes an adjustable driver backrest, a backup camera, and adjustable side wind deflectors.
The Can-Am Canyon is off-road focused
While the Spyder and Ryker are built for on-road adventures, Can-Am's Canyon is built to handle more rugged surfaces. It comes in base, XT, and Redrock trim levels and starts at $25,299. All three versions provide more than 6 inches of ground clearance so you can handle dirt roads and rocky trails with ease, and the Sachs shocks on the base and XT models, and the KYB Smart-Box shocks on the Redrock, offer more than 10 inches of travel in front and 9 in back to smooth out the bumps. All three wheels are fitted with XPS Adventure tires for added grip on loose surfaces, and the Rotax 1,330-cubic-centimeter engine puts out 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque on all three versions of the Canyon.
There's a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and USB connectivity that shows you critical telemetry information like engine speed, fuel consumption, and gear position. The screen also lets you select from Normal, Sport, Rally, and All-Road drive modes, which tweak engine performance according to the demands of the road surface.
The Piaggio MP3 530 is meant for city cruising
The Piaggio MP3 530 is ideal for city commuters and other riders for whom maneuverability and parking space are of primary importance. It's just a little over 7-feet long and less than 3-feet wide, and the 530-cubic-centimeter, 43.5 horsepower one-cylinder engine is powerful enough to zip the 617-pound three-wheeler around in city traffic with ease.
At $11,999, it comes loaded with modern technological features like electronic fuel injection, a constantly variable transmission (CVT), anti-lock brakes, and an articulated front suspension. The two wheels in front and one in back are all equipped with disc brakes, and this configuration makes the MP3 easy to steer and park in crowded urban environments. The two-level seat allows you to carry a passenger behind you, and there are floorboards to keep you both firmly planted in place. The CVT has a reverse gear, and a backup camera feeds video to the 7-inch thin-film transistor screen.
The MP3 first appeared in Europe in 2006 with a 250-cubic-centimeter engine, and it only recently became available in the United States. You can order one directly from the Piaggio USA website for pickup at a dealership near you, but be prepared to pay freight, tax, and motor vehicle document charges.
The Rewaco RF1 is big and bold
Rewaco certainly doesn't have the name recognition of Harley-Davidson or Can-Am, but its RF1 series of trikes has styling and features that cannot be ignored. Rewaco's five current trike models include the sporty chopper-inspired PUR3 and four progressively larger and cruise-worthy RF1 variants: the ST2, ST3, and GT. Each RF1 can also be upgraded to a Touring version, which adds a generous front faring and entertainment system for long-range comfort. The ST3 shown above offers seating for three people, and the large chrome ladder-style floorboards provide stability and comfort for all three riders.
The RF1 series of trikes are powered by a Mitsubishi 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower in turbocharged performance form, and that power goes to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission with sport shift capabilities. The RF1 can get from 0-60 in 5.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 110 miles per hour. That top speed matches that of the 2024 Nissan Kicks, which takes nearly 10 seconds to get to 60 mph from a dead stop. The Rewaco RF1 also offers open-air cruising and a head-turning experience that no four-wheeled econobox can provide.
The Boss Hoss Dragon has a V8 engine
Boss Hoss builds bikes and trikes at its factory in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and outfits them with large Chevy V8 engines. Boss Hoss has some trikes with bodies that pay tribute to iconic car and truck models like the 1957 Chevy Bel Air and Willys Jeeps, but its 2025 Dragon LS3 trike has classic American cruiser bike styling with a Chevrolet LS3 V8 engine planted beneath the 8.5-gallon fuel tank.
The 376-cubic-inch LS3 makes 485 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque yet manages to deliver 25 miles per gallon in the city and 30 on the highway. That ample power goes to the 15-inch rear wheels by way of a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, and those wheels have fat 295/50 tires mounted to them. The front wheel is 21 inches across, with a skinnier 4.72-inch (120mm) tire mounted to it.
A coil-over suspension system smooths out the bumps in the rear, and a Boss Hoss inverted fork does the same in front. The Holley Terminator X Max electronic fuel injection system delivers gas to the ample V8, which was introduced in 2007 and went under the hoods of select Corvette, Camaro, and Pontiac G8 models.
Methodology
To select the six models used for this article, we searched the catalog of existing SlashGear trike reviews and articles to identify previous favorites. Next, we researched manufacturer sites to pick out a couple more that we thought had intriguing designs, impressive performance, solid reputations, or a combination of one or more of those factors. Models that aren't available new in the United States were excluded, and only trikes from the 2024 and 2025 model years were given consideration for our final list.