6 Of The Best Non-Harley Trikes & 3-Wheelers On The Market Today

Harley-Davidson has been making motorcycles since the earliest years of the 20th Century, and its headquarters remain at the spot where William Harley and Arthur Davidson built the Model 1 in 1905. The century-plus history of Harley includes the production of tens of thousands of motorcycles for the U.S. military in World Wars I and II, and the company built its first trike prototype in 1912. It was called the "Motorcycle Truck" and had one wheel in back and two in front, between which a small cargo container was mounted.

Trikes have become more popular since then thanks in part to their visibility and stability advantages over two-wheeled cycles, and the Tri Glide and Freewheeler are two of Harley's most important three-wheeled models. The Milwaukee-based giant isn't the only company that makes impressive trikes these days, though. We perused the catalogs of the world's motorcycle manufacturers in search of the best trikes and other three-wheeled vehicles that don't wear the Harley-Davidson badge, selecting our six favorites based on performance, design, features, and fun factor.