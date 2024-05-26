Differences Between Can-Am Spyder F3/RT & Ryker 3-Wheeled Motorcycles
As the retail motorcycle market continues to boom, the market for their three-wheeled counterparts is proving every bit as robust, with the sales of trikes only expected to grow through 2027and likely beyond. Trikes are hardly new to the motorcycle arena, and have been around in varying capacities since the early days of motorized transportation. However, apart from a brief moment in the spotlight courtesy of Harley-Davidson in the 1960s and '70s, one could argue trikes have only recently worked their way into the motorcycle mainstream.
While Harley-Davidson continues to produce its own line of three-wheeled motorcycles, a case could be made that Can-Am is just as big a reason for the recent spike in trike awareness. Can-Am has, of course, been part of the motorcycle and off-road vehicle conversation for the better part of the past five decades. But the revered manufacturer has found incredible success in the three-wheeled motorcycle market since debuting its first trike, dubbed the Sypder, in 2007.
The vehicle's radical design was a big part of its success, with the two front wheels-one back wheel build making for a more stable ride than a traditional motorcycle or trike, thus lending itself to use by seasoned motorcyclists and neophytes alike. Can-Am has expanded its line of trikes in the years since, and now fronts three different models, the Spyder F3, the Spyder RT, and the Ryker. Here's a look at what sets Can-Am's three-wheeled motorcycles apart from each other.
What is a Can-Am Ryker?
The Ryker is the youngest of Can-Am's three-wheeled motorcycle line, having made its debut in 2018 for the 2019 model year. It's also the most budget-friendly of Can-Am's three-wheeled offerings, so it seems right to begin our exploration with what is essentially the company's entry-level trike. As for cost, a base model of Can-Am's Ryker can be purchased for just over $9,500. The Ryker is anything but base even at that price, coming fit with a speedy 2-cylinder Rotax 600 ACE engine, but it can be upgraded to the 3-cylinder Rotax 900 ACE for an added charge.
The Ryker also comes equipped with stability control, anti-lock braking system, traction control, and automatic transmission, making it as easy to operate is it is safe to ride. Per Can-Am, the Ryker also offers more than 100,000 customization options, meaning a rider can tailor the trike and overall riding experience to their own specific needs. There are also two different variations of Ryker apart from the base model, with the Ryker Sport and Ryker Rally each offering elevated tiers of style and performance options that raise the overall price to $12,499 and $14,599 respectively.
So, if you're a first-time rider looking to for a safer way to enter the motorcycle riding arena, or a two-wheeled warrior out to test the waters of the three-wheel scene, Can-Am's Ryker may be a solid entry point. That it's also one that won't set you back too many Benjamins feels like a welcome bonus.
What is a Can-Am Spyder F3?
As an entry-level offering, Can-Am's Ryker is an impressive specimen. But those in the market for a three-wheeled motorcycle may be blown away by the night-and-day difference between it and the next tier of Can-Am trike, the speedy Spyder F3 series, which trades Ryker's "fun-about-town" sensibility for a comfort cruising experience better suited to a day trip or long weekend.
The Spyder F3 does so while packing some pretty serious muscle, with its Rotax 1330 ACE in-line 3 pushing up to 115 horsepower with 96 lb-ft of torque. A bullish front end design guarantees the Spyder F3 will turn some heads as it charges down the road, while its ergonomic seat and handlebar positions ensure a level of comfort the Ryker cannot match. With a standard 10.25 inch touch display that integrates your mobile device into the riding experience via BRP connect and Apple CarPlay, you'll be hitting the road with a few welcome digital comforts to boot.
As with Can-Am's Ryker, there are multiple variations of the Spyder F3, with the F3-T, F3 Limited, and F3 Limited Special Series offering increasingly extravagant options designed to bolster comfort, safety, and style — including heated grips, enhanced sound system, increased storage, and custom finishes. Those extravagances come at a cost, however, with prices jumping to $24,699, $27,899, and $30,499 respectively. So, perspective buyers may want to think long and hard about what features are essential to their riding experience before going all in on a fully tricked-out F3.
What is a Can-Am Spyder RT?
If luxury is what you want in a three-wheel motorcycle, Can-Am's Spyder RT is a super cool trike worth checking out. Marketed as Can-Am's luxury touring trike, the sleek Spyder RT is built for long-haul road trips, coming standard with a two-seat build, an adjustable windscreen, and more storage than any other Can-Am model. It also comes outfitted with floorboards, heated driving grips, and built-in lumbar support, ensuring that, once a rider hits the road, they can tackle lengthy trips in ultimate comfort.
As with the F3, the Spyder RT is powered by the potent Rotax 1330 ACE, meaning you won't sacrifice muscle in the name of comfort. Luxury is still the name of the game with the Spyder RT, however, with an upgraded passenger seat helping companions ride in style and the 10.25" touch screen display with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity making it easy to take calls and kick out the jams as you cruise.
Like the other Can-Am trikes, the Spyder RT also offers different variants, with the RT Limited offering more storage, improved suspension, and an upgraded sound-system. Meanwhile, the RT Sea-to-Sky essentially serves as the Rolls-Royce of the Can-Am trike line, with a list of upgrades that should impress any wannabe king of the road. The Sea-to-Sky will only set you back about $32,999, too, which means it's priced on par with even the low-end of Harley-Davidson trikes. That may be a deal-sealer for budget-minded buyers in the market for a luxury trike.