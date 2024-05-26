Differences Between Can-Am Spyder F3/RT & Ryker 3-Wheeled Motorcycles

As the retail motorcycle market continues to boom, the market for their three-wheeled counterparts is proving every bit as robust, with the sales of trikes only expected to grow through 2027and likely beyond. Trikes are hardly new to the motorcycle arena, and have been around in varying capacities since the early days of motorized transportation. However, apart from a brief moment in the spotlight courtesy of Harley-Davidson in the 1960s and '70s, one could argue trikes have only recently worked their way into the motorcycle mainstream.

While Harley-Davidson continues to produce its own line of three-wheeled motorcycles, a case could be made that Can-Am is just as big a reason for the recent spike in trike awareness. Can-Am has, of course, been part of the motorcycle and off-road vehicle conversation for the better part of the past five decades. But the revered manufacturer has found incredible success in the three-wheeled motorcycle market since debuting its first trike, dubbed the Sypder, in 2007.

The vehicle's radical design was a big part of its success, with the two front wheels-one back wheel build making for a more stable ride than a traditional motorcycle or trike, thus lending itself to use by seasoned motorcyclists and neophytes alike. Can-Am has expanded its line of trikes in the years since, and now fronts three different models, the Spyder F3, the Spyder RT, and the Ryker. Here's a look at what sets Can-Am's three-wheeled motorcycles apart from each other.