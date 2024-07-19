How Yamaha Went 'Ladies Only' To Try To Get Women Into The '70s Motorcycle Scene

In 1977, Yamaha launched the Passol with a mission to get more women on the road. With women's needs in mind, Yamaha designed the Passol to be affordable, compact, and easy-to-use. Running on an automatic transmission, the scooter had a low seat height (680mm), a lightweight frame (45kg), and an overall cute appearance with color options. Aside from this, Yamaha made the Passol with thoughtful design considerations for the female experience, such as its iconic "step-through" layout which helped women with skirts get on easily.

To reach its intended audience, Yamaha's marketing strategy involved encouraging women to try it for themselves by positioning their events near places they frequented, such as supermarkets. Aside from campaigns around how enjoyable and "gentle" the experience is — and how close it is to riding a bicycle — Yamaha also opened riding schools for new riders. Not to mention, one of the more interesting ways Yamaha supported its commitment to women at the time was behind the scenes with its all-female assembly lines.

In 2001, the Passol was re-launched as an electric commuter during the 35th Tokyo Motor Show to critical acclaim. After its release, the Passol snagged several awards, including a Grand Prize win for Energy Conservation and the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy Director-General's Prize. In the years that followed, the Passol also won other accolades for its eco-friendly design, including the Good Design Awards (2003), Environment Minister's Award (2004), and so on.

[Featured image by Rainmaker47 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]