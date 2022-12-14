This Groundbreaking Test Dummy Design Should Have Happened A Long Time Ago

When vehicles are crash-tested for safety, dummies representing the human form are used as substitutes to determine how much damage one would sustain in the collision. Crash testing is an important part of vehicle certification, and a handful of vehicles have even been recalled or banned from the U.S. as a result of failing to meet NHTSA safety standards.

To make crash tests effective, the tests, vehicles, and dummies need to all be representative of an actual accident. That's easy enough on the vehicle and test side of things — determine your test speed and send a production model of the car flying towards another vehicle, concrete block, or other obstacle using a set of rails and pulleys. Crash test dummies are another story, though — any change in the proportions of a person, and indeed the dummy, can change the mechanics and outcome of an accident. As such, dummies need to accurately represent a range of potential passengers, and this is where the problem comes in.

Currently, the NHTSA has a number of crash test dummies, including two adult males, several children, an infant, and two labelled as a 5th percentile adult female — which weighs in at 108 lbs and measures four foot, eleven inches — and a small adult female, which is the same height but weighs only 97 lbs. You might notice that this lineup of test dummies is shockingly lacking of a truly representative female form, which is potentially problematic in a very real, non-theoretical way.