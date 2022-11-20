Jay Leno Reveals Graphic Details About His Car Fire Burns

Jay Leno has revealed new details about the severe burns he was left with following an accident at his Los Angeles garage and the treatment he is receiving for them. The 72-year-old was hospitalized and forced to cancel his upcoming engagements after a car from his vast collection doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Initial reports described the burns as "severe" and described injuries to the comedian's arms and the left side of his face. Luckily, the presenters eyes and ears were reportedly undamaged in the accident.

In a statement to SlashGear, the former talk show host said, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Leno has been receiving treatment for his injuries at the Grossman Burn Center, widely seen as the best in the world. His love of cars is well known, and his collection consists of over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles. Some of the vehicles in his collection, like his McLaren F1, are worth over $20 million dollars — though the lifelong motoring enthusiast didn't pay that much when he bought it. Leno has described his McLaren as "the best investment he's ever made" and the 90s supercar icon isn't responsible for the burns he received. Those came from a far older vehicle. Many items in Leno's collection have historical significance, but that historical significance comes with a price. They come from an era with far lower safety standards than we currently have, which means no seatbelts, thinner tires, difficult control systems, and ignition methods that could lead to disaster.