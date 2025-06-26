5 Japanese Cars You Can Finally Import To The US In 2025

Like others on the list, this special edition Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was banned in the U.S. market due to its specs. And while there have been a few of them which have already been imported by enthusiasts, the Evolution VI Tommi Mäkinen Edition was the ultimate version of the Evo VI. Named after the rally legend, the Tommi Mäkinen Edition or fondly known as the TME came with a unique body kit and a livery inspired by the rally legend's original race car.

It had optional graphics and nothing screams more rally than a set of 17-inch Enkei wheels which were painted in white. It also got a quicker steering rack, a different turbo which was able to spool quicker, lowered suspension and lots of additional bracing. Other changes include some badges, a momo steering wheel and a shift knob, and black and red Recaro seats which had the Tommi Mäkinen Edition stitched onto them.

The total number of TME's produced is a dicey subject, while some say that there were only 2,500 units produced. However, counting the registry, there were around 4,092 units of the Tommi Mäkinen Edition produced counting all the different models and variants since there were around seven of them. It was launched in December 1999 which means that they are now legal to import in the United States. These cars might cross six-digits once you start importing these into the states, but they are truly special cars.