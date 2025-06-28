Every Heavy Bomber The Allied Forces Flew In World War 2

World War II was the height of industrialized total war. Nations clashed on the sea, land, and in the air. Entire economies retooled with the express purpose of filling a vast global supply chain of unprecedented magnitude. New variants of wonder weapons emerged from factories around the world. Aviation, a discipline not even half a century old, was a major beneficiary of the mass push for war machines. Locked in a mortal struggle, nations poured forth new, faster, and more effective aircraft. Destroying the enemy's ability to develop aircraft and other war materials meant a shorter war and a favorable end.

Heavy bombers proved necessary because the large, powerful planes could carry payloads designed to flatten vast swathes of enemy resources. It's challenging to build arms and armor when the industrial heart of your nation has been destroyed. Troops are without ammunition and medicine. Engines won't run without oil and ball bearings. Consequently, Allied heavy bombers underwent significant evolution throughout the war.

Great Britain and the United States spearheaded the bombing campaign against Axis forces. However, the USSR managed to produce at least one heavy bomber, and French squadrons flew British bombers in combat, avenging their conquered nation.