World War 2's Worst Bomber Was Basically A Flying Coffin

"Notoriously difficult to fly" is tossed around the internet and among pilots as a way of quickly explaining how dangerous it is to fly certain aircraft. Nobody wants to climb into a plane's cockpit and know that it's a dice roll whether they'll climb out again. Still, while many aircraft have been dubbed "flying coffins," few have earned the distinction as easily as the Brewster SB2A Buccaneer, used by the United States and United Kingdom during World War II.

The Buccaneer was a single-engine scout bomber designed for the U.S. Navy, and produced between 1941 and 1944. The Brewster Aeronautical Corporation built over 770 of them during history's biggest and deadliest war, but none served in combat. That's not great for a combat aircraft built in the hundreds during World War II, but that's what happened, and it was due entirely to the fact that the Buccaneer was a horribly designed death trap that failed to serve the function for which it was designed.

The National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, describes the Buccaneer quite succinctly: "Overweight, underpowered, and lacking maneuverability, the Brewster SB2A Buccaneer was a classic failure." The British took possession of many of the aircraft that were produced from the initial order of 750, but relegated them to function as target tugs, trainers, and ground maintenance trainers. Here's why the Brewster SB2A Buccaneer was so terribly designed and would be a worthy addition to our list of the worst military bombers ever made.

