Easily Hacked Phone PIN Codes You Should Avoid Using (And How To Better Secure Your Phone)

Guess how long it would take a computer to brute-force an 8-number password. The answer: instantly. That's according to Hive Systems' Password Table, which shows how shockingly quick passwords of varying complexity can be cracked using available hardware. The longer a password is, and the more complexity it has (numbers, letters, and symbols), the longer it takes; an 8-character password, using a healthy mix of all those things, could take up to 2,000 years to crack. Now think about your smartphone. Most people store their entire lives on their phone, and yet protect it with only a 4-digit PIN code. See the problem?

To be fair, in most cases someone who's trying to break into your phone will be guessing codes by hand, without the help of a computer. The problem is that too many people reuse the same 4-digit code as millions of others out there. Thieves try those first, which means the doors to your digital life get blown wide open if you went with "1234." Let's take a look at not just the most common PIN codes that you should be avoiding, but other ways to lock down your phone and make it hard — or next to impossible — for a thief or hacker to compromise it.