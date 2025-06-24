9 Ways To Maintain Your Generator For Emergencies

Cold weather can have a negative impact on your generator's performance. The freezing temperature causes the engine oil to thicken, slows battery performance, and ultimately delays ignition. It's even worse if the generator is left completely idle during this season, then it might not start at all.

This is why you need to prep your generator around the same time you start shopping for winter boots. Start by checking the oil. Your job here is to make sure that the oil hasn't thickened due to the cold. If it's been sitting in the unit unused for a while, drain the old oil and replace it. You can do this with the oil you already use or opt for a winter grade option, which is specially formulated for lower temperatures.

Next, check the batteries. If your generator uses a battery, clean the terminals and charge fully. The cold can make batteries drain much faster, so you want to make sure to test their voltage and capacity.

Finally, check the fuel and inspect the exterior of your generator. Most importantly, make sure that your generator isn't exposed to the snow, rain, or excessive wind. Generators shouldn't get wet, and running the unit in the rain can lead to electrical hazards. You can invest in snow covers to prevent the exposed parts of your generator from freezing.

To make this even easier, consider investing in a cold-weather kit, which often includes battery heaters, oil warmers, and block heaters. You can get this from some manufacturers like Generac, or you can build your own.