Can A Ryobi Generator Get Wet? What You Need To Know Before Running It In The Rain

In 2024, a total of five major hurricanes struck the continental U.S., with a few of them reaching a category 3 or more. Powerful storms can produce extreme wind speeds, colossal amounts of precipitation, and cause widespread power outages, among many other hazards.

Fortunately, portable generators exist to help support homes during emergencies, right? Yes, and Ryobi generators offer a wide range of features and capabilities to best fit your needs. But these units are not designed to get wet. In fact, the manual for the Ryobi 6500-Watt generator, for example, clearly states that you are not to use it in any type of wet weather. Just imagine, if water gets into the plug outlets or makes its way inside the unit, you could be dealing with deadly voltage or even an explosion in extreme cases. This isn't the only danger either, as you can't run a generator inside any enclosed space such as a garage, due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

So, if you need to use a portable generator like those offered by Ryobi, but it can't get wet, and you can't run it inside the garage, what then? There is a proper way to operate a generator during a rainstorm if necessary, but it involves preparation, a generator cover, and a weatherproof power cable. Once suitably set up to account for rain, you'd be surprised what Ryobi's 6500-watt generator can power and how long it runs on a full tank.

