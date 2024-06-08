What Can Ryobi's 6500 Watt Generator Power, & How Long Will It Run On A Full Tank?

Ryobi makes plenty of good tools to have for a winter storm, but you will have a hard time finding one more useful and versatile than the 6500-Watt Generator. This portable powerhouse delivers 8,125 starting watts and 6,500 running watts, with an Automatic Voltage Regulator, four 120-Volt 20 Amp outlets, and one 240-Volt 30 Amp outlet. Essentially, it'll cover the vast majority of your needs for whatever situation leaves you without electricity, but what exactly can the generator power?

The 6500-watt generator is the largest of all the Ryobi generators, which should give you a general understanding of the power level we're dealing with. According to Arc Angel Electric, a generator that provides anywhere between 5,000 and 7,500 watts is enough to power most houses during an outage, and Ryobi's unit fits comfortably in those parameters. The 6500-watt generator can easily power appliances like an air conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and lights. To keep you entertained during power outages, you can rely on the generator to have plenty of juice for a TV, laptop, computer, and gaming console. You won't be able to run all of these appliances and electronics all at once, but the Ryobi 6500-watt generator has more than enough power to get you through the toughest of outages.

If the 6500-watt generator is on a worksite, it can easily charge battery-powered tools and run multiple larger tools, like a reciprocating saw, electric drill, and belt sander, all at once.