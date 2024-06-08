What Can Ryobi's 6500 Watt Generator Power, & How Long Will It Run On A Full Tank?
Ryobi makes plenty of good tools to have for a winter storm, but you will have a hard time finding one more useful and versatile than the 6500-Watt Generator. This portable powerhouse delivers 8,125 starting watts and 6,500 running watts, with an Automatic Voltage Regulator, four 120-Volt 20 Amp outlets, and one 240-Volt 30 Amp outlet. Essentially, it'll cover the vast majority of your needs for whatever situation leaves you without electricity, but what exactly can the generator power?
The 6500-watt generator is the largest of all the Ryobi generators, which should give you a general understanding of the power level we're dealing with. According to Arc Angel Electric, a generator that provides anywhere between 5,000 and 7,500 watts is enough to power most houses during an outage, and Ryobi's unit fits comfortably in those parameters. The 6500-watt generator can easily power appliances like an air conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and lights. To keep you entertained during power outages, you can rely on the generator to have plenty of juice for a TV, laptop, computer, and gaming console. You won't be able to run all of these appliances and electronics all at once, but the Ryobi 6500-watt generator has more than enough power to get you through the toughest of outages.
If the 6500-watt generator is on a worksite, it can easily charge battery-powered tools and run multiple larger tools, like a reciprocating saw, electric drill, and belt sander, all at once.
How long will Ryobi's 6500 watt generator run?
Knowing what the Ryobi 6500-watt generator can power is all well and good, but that won't do you any good if you don't know how long the power will last. The 6500-watt generator has a six-gallon tank for fuel, and according to Pro Tool Reviews, that will get you 10 hours of runtime at a 50% load. It isn't as long as Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator will last at the same load, but you'll be able to power much more.
Unfortunately, that doesn't necessarily mean you will get 10 hours of power out of every use of the Ryobi 6500-watt generator. Every home requires a different amount of power depending on what they deem a necessity versus a luxury. During an outage, one home may prioritize appliances like a fridge and stove top, while another may need a TV or laptop to keep working. Naturally, some things require more electricity than others, so you may fall on the shorter or longer side of those 10 hours depending on what you want to power.
Similarly, how long the Ryobi 6500-watt generator lasts depends on the situation. If you need it at a construction site, you will probably get more than 10 hours of power because most tools are used in short bursts rather than sustained uses. However, if you're living off the grid or another situation where you need the generator to continuously power everything, you'll likely get less than 10 hours on a full tank.