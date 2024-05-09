How Long Can Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator Run & How Much Does It Cost?

For the price of this generator, you'll want to make sure it can handle the task at hand for a long time. Though it is listed as a 4,000-watt generator, it's important to understand that number is the starting wattage. The running wattage is much lower at 3,400 watts. This means if you plug in a device that needs more than 4,000 watts to start and more than 3,400 watts to run, the generator will shut down.

Ryobi states that this inverter generator will run for 12 hours at a 50% load. With the running wattage being 3,400 watts, if you're only using 1,700 watts continuously, then you'll get the full 12 hours of use before needing to refile the 3.2-gallon gas tank. However, if you're running the generator at the full 3,400-watt capacity, you'll only get six hours of use.

If we compare this Ryobi inverter generator to other traditional generators, you'll be able to see the difference in use. For example, Home Depot sells a Westinghouse 4,650-Watt Generator with almost the same running wattage at 3,600 watts. Its fuel tank is slightly bigger at 4 gallons — although its run time is lower than Ryobi's at 10.5 hours at 50% capacity, and that's being able to use an extra 1,000 watts of power per hour. However, this generator is more than half the price of Ryobi's, which costs just under $360. In the end, it's up to you how you use your generators and if you want a cleaner power source from an inverter generator to protect your equipment.