How Long Can Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator Run & How Much Does It Cost?
Ryobi has created many useful products that are not traditional power tools, like fans, coolers, and even a cordless bug zapper. The brand was created by Techtronic Industries, a world leader in power tools, outdoor equipment, and other home improvement products. In fact, you'll even find a variety of power sources to keep all sizes of electronic devices charged and working.
Suppose you're doing the research and trying to find the right Ryobi generator for your needs. In that case, you may have come across Ryobi's 4,000-Watt Inverter Generator and wondered how it compares to other generators on the market. There is a hefty price point of $800 on Ryobi's website and at Home Depot. However, there is a reason for it. This Ryobi generator is not like your traditional generators, which run at maximum capacity. Instead, this inverter generator runs more efficiently and longer than other generators at around the same running wattage because it will only use as much energy as the device plugged in needs.
How long can Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator run?
For the price of this generator, you'll want to make sure it can handle the task at hand for a long time. Though it is listed as a 4,000-watt generator, it's important to understand that number is the starting wattage. The running wattage is much lower at 3,400 watts. This means if you plug in a device that needs more than 4,000 watts to start and more than 3,400 watts to run, the generator will shut down.
Ryobi states that this inverter generator will run for 12 hours at a 50% load. With the running wattage being 3,400 watts, if you're only using 1,700 watts continuously, then you'll get the full 12 hours of use before needing to refile the 3.2-gallon gas tank. However, if you're running the generator at the full 3,400-watt capacity, you'll only get six hours of use.
If we compare this Ryobi inverter generator to other traditional generators, you'll be able to see the difference in use. For example, Home Depot sells a Westinghouse 4,650-Watt Generator with almost the same running wattage at 3,600 watts. Its fuel tank is slightly bigger at 4 gallons — although its run time is lower than Ryobi's at 10.5 hours at 50% capacity, and that's being able to use an extra 1,000 watts of power per hour. However, this generator is more than half the price of Ryobi's, which costs just under $360. In the end, it's up to you how you use your generators and if you want a cleaner power source from an inverter generator to protect your equipment.