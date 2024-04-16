Harbor Freight's 4375W Vs. Ryobi's 4000W Inverter Generator: What's The Difference?

Generators come in many sizes and forms, such as gas-powered, electric, and propane. However, it's important to choose the right generator for your home or place of work so you won't find yourself with less power than you actually need. A smaller 1000-watt generator won't be able to power something as big as a desktop computer or a mini fridge in your RV. You'll want something closer to the 4000-watt starting range to get that kind of capability.

Both Harbor Freight's Predator 4375 Watt Generator and Ryobi's 4000 Watt Inverter Generator are extremely capable pieces of gas-powered equipment that can help you power many items, from lights to a small air compressor. Furthermore, these two generators have many of the same features, like a 212cc engine, 120-volt outlets, and recoil start. However, there are a few attributes that are different between the two generators, especially since they come from different manufacturers. Ryobi is made by Techtronic Industries TTI, which also makes Milwaukee another top-tier power tool brand. Predator is made and sold by Harbor Freight. Let's dive into the key differences between the two.