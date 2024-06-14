6 Common Reasons Why Your Ryobi Generator Won't Start (And Fixes To Try)

Just like all gas engines, Ryobi generators need spark plugs in order to start. These little gizmos are essential in order to produce the initial ignition of the air-fuel mixture inside the combustion chamber. Spark plugs are fairly fragile, however, and there are a lot of things that can prevent them from being able to adequately do their job. Heavy carbon buildup at the electrode can prevent the electrode from adequately making contact, The electrode itself can be damaged, many of them have porcelain insulators that can easily be cracked.

Sadly, the only thing that you will be able to do if the plug itself is damaged is get a replacement. You might be able to tell if this is the case simply by removing and inspecting the plug. Visible damage to the casing or the electrode is a pretty good hint that the plug probably isn't functioning the way it's supposed to, but there are also spark plug testers that you can use to verify whether the part is working or not. Ryobi sells first party 2-cycle and 4-cycle spark plugs that are made specifically for its generators. It might be good to keep one or two of these in reserve in case of emergency.

You might have a few other options if the plug simply has a carbon build-up though. You can try using sandpaper, a file, or a wire brush to gently remove the carbon from the electrode. You can also use a penetrating oil to loosen the carbon if there is a heavy amount of build-up.