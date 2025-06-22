10 Of The Coolest Cars Ever Equipped With Twin-Charged Engines

Superchargers and turbochargers are nothing new in the automotive industry. Superchargers on car engines date to at least 1896 when Rudolf Diesel filed a patent for using one with his eponymous engine type, though the history of this system goes back further. Likewise, the turbocharger has a deeper history, but Oldsmobile is often credited with the first mass-produced turbocharged car in the 1962 F85 Jetfire V8 coupe.

Since then, automotive engines featuring forced induction have mostly stuck with one or the other, depending on the design brief. Superchargers are desirable for delivering a compressed charge of air low in the engine speed range as they have historically been belt-driven and spool up in concert with the crankshaft. Turbochargers, on the other hand, generate boost pressure from the flow of exhaust gases, meaning they are better suited for delivering big power further up in the engine's operating range.

Modern car engines employ various techniques to combat this inherent lag in the system. But really, one of the best ways to eliminate turbo lag while delivering a constant flow of forced induction punch is to blend a turbo with a supercharger. Otherwise known as a twin-charged engine, this approach generally features a supercharger for creating boost at low RPMs with a turbocharger that kicks in at higher RPMs. It is necessarily complicated, so can be a tough business case for mass production. However, there have been some pretty interesting applications of the twin-charged engine over the years and we've collected 10 of the coolest for your perusing pleasure.