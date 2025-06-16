Ford Explorer Vs. Mazda CX-70: How Do These Mid-Size SUVs Compare?

The Ford Explorer and the new-for-2025 Mazda CX-70 are both mid-size SUVs. The primary difference between them is that the 2025 Ford Explorer comes with three rows of seats, while the 2025 Mazda CX-70 is a two-row SUV. If you regularly need to carry more than five people at a time, this may be a concern that could lead you to select the Explorer over the CX-70. But if that is the case, it is very helpful to know that there is an identical Mazda mid-size SUV that does come with three rows of seats. This Mazda three-row SUV is known as the CX-90, and except for the third row, there are no other key differences between it and the CX-70. As to why these two otherwise identical SUVs have different names, please direct your inquiries to Mazda.

The Ford Explorer is available in four trim levels — Active, ST-Line, ST, and Platinum. Our 2025 Ford Explorer ST review showed that the extra performance doesn't change what matters. The Mazda CX-70 comes in three trim levels, which include the Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus.