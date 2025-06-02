Why Was Mazda Sued For Its Infotainment Systems?

Modern cars come packed with plenty of hi-tech features — touchscreens, wireless smartphone charging, voice control, adaptive cruise control, the list goes on. Unsurprisingly, the plethora of electronic gadgets on offer has led to a heightened reliance on these technologies over time. So, understandably, consumers are frustrated when they fail to work as they should.

Advertisement

One recent example involves buyers who filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Mazda Motor of America Inc. The suit, which was filed in Kentucky in July 2024, alleges that the Mazda Connect infotainment system suffers from a glitch that, among other things, causes the screen to become frozen, stop responding to touch input, and even triggers the software to keep rebooting itself. This issue is reportedly due in part to defective navigation SD cards.

The glitch affects certain Mazda cars sold from the 2014 through the 2023 model years, including the 2014-2018 Mazda3, 2016-2022 Mazda2, 2016-2021 Mazda CX-3, 2016-2020 Mazda CX-5, 2016-2020 Mazda CX-9, and 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Although the company has denied allegations that its infotainment system was faulty, the suit claims it knew about the problem since 2016. The filing even says Mazda sent out technical service bulletins (TSBs) to dealers informing them about the occurrence of infotainment problems.

Advertisement

In 2025, Mazda agreed to settle with customers who claimed to have been affected by the malfunctioning of the Mazda Connect to avoid the expense of continuing with litigation — though the company did not acknowledge any defects in the infotainment system. As part of the agreement, the Japanese automaker will pay the lead plaintiff, Catherine Duffy, $4,000, with three other complainants also due to receive a payment of $2,500. For their own part, the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs will pocket a whopping sum of $1.9 million from the payout.