Every New Emoji Released In iOS 18 (And What They Mean)

Fun fact: The harp emoji exists because a filmmaker and a harpist really wanted it to. Back in 2019, filmmaker Theo Schear — a man who has created several emojis previously — and harpist Mary Lattimore teamed up to draft a proposal and pitch the idea to Unicode. Deeply inspired by Mary's music, Theo pursued harp lessons and eventually decided the world was in need of a tiny digital version. Much to the delight of music fans, the emoji has finally been released five years later, so you can tell they've been harping on this for a good time (sorry, folks).

There's also some cultural weight associated with the harp. We're well familiar with the Irish leprechauns and pots of gold (hi, Harry Potter), but Ireland's claim to emoji fame has come with the harp emoji (well, there's the shamrock too, but let's not split clovers). The harp is actually Ireland's official national symbol, gracing everything from coins to pints of Guinness. That being said, the emoji doesn't exactly match the Irish version. The harp emoji has a frame in polished wooden tones, with a set of five or six strings stretched vertically across its open body. It's not particularly detailed, but you can see a handful of tuning pegs at the top if you squint — all in all, it comes off as a pretty generic, universal harp.

Beyond the Irish roots, Greek mythology, angels, and heaven are all tied to the harp in one form or another. With the harp being one of the oldest instruments to exist, and given its rich history, cultural, spiritual, and musical references, there's no doubt it's a welcome addition to the list.