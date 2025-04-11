The Unexpected Reason Why The Calendar Emoji Says July 17

Apple enthusiasts can resemble the diehards of popular movie franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. With an intense and loyal following, the company's products command similar levels of cultural gravitas: fans wait in long lines for new releases, hotly debate the merits of every new iteration, and search for hidden Easter eggs in its applications. Apple even teases product reveals as if they were new movie trailers.

For its part, Apple encourages this engagement, including hidden features in its latest iOS update and encoding secret messages into its application icons and ads. Oftentimes, these Easter eggs hark back to specific moments in the company's history. For instance, Apple's iPhone and Apple Watch ads always show the exact time the company first unveiled the product, 9:41 and 10:09, respectively. This carries over to Apple's applications as well. For example, the Apple Maps icon initially displayed the address of the company's first campus, 1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, California. Even its emojis sport hidden codes, like when the company's open book emoji displayed the script of one of its most famous ads. So it's no wonder that fans would see the July 17 icon on the company's calendar emoji and wonder if there was a hidden meaning behind it.

