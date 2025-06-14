When you think of iconic German automobile manufacturers, Volkswagen is easily one of the first names that comes to mind. The company is home to a range of models, but the Jetta, its most affordable option, has found some appeal among lovers of small sedans. This model first surfaced in 1980, and several decades down the line, it has evolved in style and design, drawing a great deal of attention in the American market.

However, this doesn't mean that all its years have been great. When it comes to reliability, while the Jetta is considered an above-average car with decent ownership costs, it has had some hits and misses. If you're going to make a purchase, it'll be helpful to know which years are likely to be worthy investments or constant headaches.

Generally, many of the Jetta's older model years, particularly those released before 2020, tend to be riddled with a lot of problems, attracting hundreds of complaints and several recalls. It's, thus, safe to say that newer Jettas are your best bet for dependable use. However, it's not that straightforward, so we looked at the models down the years, highlighting the best of the crop and the ones to definitely skip over in your next purchase. That said, here are 10 of the best years for the Volkswagen Jetta and some to avoid.

