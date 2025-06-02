Is The Jetta A Sports Car? This One Might Convince You It Is
If you were asked to draw a sports car, the chances are you'd outline a sleek coupe, or perhaps a low-slung roadster – something along the lines of a Porsche 911, or Mazda MX-5 Miata. While these profiles, with two seats and elongated hoods, are typically associated with sports cars, models such as the Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M5 have proven to us that sports cars can actually take a wide variety of forms.
In the opinion of some, a sports car is more about the drive and experience it offers, rather than how it looks. This take on what a sports car is and can be means that some fairly unassuming models crossover into that category, such as the Civic Type R, for example, which boasts more than 300 horsepower yet features a spacious trunk, a family-friendly interior, and a six-speed manual transmission.
Some would definitely agree that the Civic Type R can be classified as a sports car, developed with a dual purpose as a sensible daily driver as well. However, we're taking things one step further here, and arguing that the hottest of all Volkswagen Jetta models – the 2025 Jetta GLI – can also be classified as a sports car, as it too boasts many of the same qualities that the Type R and so many other bona fide sports cars do.
The 2025 VW Jetta GLI is clearly geared towards maximizing driver enjoyment
The main appeal of a sports car is surely to put a smile on the driver's face as they carve up their favorite back road. So, how does the Jetta GLI manage this? We discovered this by taking Volkswagen's 2025 Jetta GLI for a test drive. First up, the humble sedan is motivated by a boosted 2.0-liter inline-four, and the Jetta's output arrives in the form of a surprisingly playful 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Sure, that's not enough to be smashing track records, but it's plenty enough for spirited driving on winding country roads, without entering license-losing speeds.
Secondly, the Jetta GLI also boasts a six-speed manual transmission. Automatic 'boxes are far more popular, due to how simple and easy they are to use, especially in traffic, so why would Volkswagen equip the Jetta GLI with a manual transmission? To maximize driving enjoyment is the answer. As efficient as VW's modern DSG transmissions are, a keen driver can always appreciate the control and involvement that comes with three pedals and a manual shifter, which helps to highlight this specific trim of Jetta as a true sports car.
In addition, Volkswagen also supplies the Jetta GLI with sports driving modes, adaptive chassis control, and a front differential lock – all of which are features designed to help drivers extract every last ounce of enjoyment from the GLI, and features usually reserved exclusively for sports cars.
Cosmetic tweaks ensure the GLI stands out from the crowd
A base model Jetta does very little to make a statement. It's a textbook compact sedan, with sensible proportions, and no bold design elements. The GLI, however, is clearly working hard to draw attention to itself. The aggressive front fascia is highlighted by a bright red streak, which ties in well with the red trim-specific badging, and bright red brake calipers. Contrast coloring doesn't end there either, as black alloy wheels and a black roof are also available, providing the once-humble sedan with heaps of character.
Inside, this theme continues – red stitching adorns the seats, steering wheel, and manual gear-shifter, while GLI badges can be found throughout also. At the rear of the car, a dual-exit exhaust system pokes out from the GLI-exclusive rear diffuser. Clearly, Volkswagen designers had their reins loosened a little when setting pen to paper with the GLI's design, and it's characterful tweaks like these that really cement the Jetta's place on the market as a cost-conscious, practical, and entry-level sports car.