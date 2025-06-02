Is The Jetta A Sports Car? This One Might Convince You It Is

If you were asked to draw a sports car, the chances are you'd outline a sleek coupe, or perhaps a low-slung roadster – something along the lines of a Porsche 911, or Mazda MX-5 Miata. While these profiles, with two seats and elongated hoods, are typically associated with sports cars, models such as the Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M5 have proven to us that sports cars can actually take a wide variety of forms.

In the opinion of some, a sports car is more about the drive and experience it offers, rather than how it looks. This take on what a sports car is and can be means that some fairly unassuming models crossover into that category, such as the Civic Type R, for example, which boasts more than 300 horsepower yet features a spacious trunk, a family-friendly interior, and a six-speed manual transmission.

Some would definitely agree that the Civic Type R can be classified as a sports car, developed with a dual purpose as a sensible daily driver as well. However, we're taking things one step further here, and arguing that the hottest of all Volkswagen Jetta models – the 2025 Jetta GLI – can also be classified as a sports car, as it too boasts many of the same qualities that the Type R and so many other bona fide sports cars do.

