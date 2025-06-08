10 Ugly Cars That Last Forever

Calling a car ugly is a subjective statement, as evidenced by the fact that some people do, in fact, like the Pontiac Aztek. Widely cited as one of the most hideous automotive designs ever, the Aztek is easy to pick on. But there are others out there, cars that slipped through the design cracks and were born with unfortunate features. Like the first four generations of Toyota's dorkmobile Prius or the hearse-like Lincoln MKT.

Some might shy away from driving ugly cars like this to avoid scorn from their peers, but what if we told you there were ugly cars out there known for tremendous reliability? Cars that practically last forever, but that the masses avoid, including perhaps your unfriendly neighborhood thief. This is an interesting cross-section of the automotive industry and one we are zeroing in on today.

Aside from aesthetic musings, we've researched the tremendous longevity of these dubious-looking vehicles, some of which have odometers deep in the six-figure range. Keep in mind, it's possible to find individual examples from nearly any manufacturer that were duds or that racked up over 250,000 miles. So we've gathered as much evidence as possible to support the claim that these 10 ugly cars last (almost) forever.

