5 Of The Longest-Range Missiles In The World (And The Countries That Own Them)

"Basically any object thrown at a target with the aim of hitting it is a missile. Thus, a stone thrown at a bird is a missile." That's how scientists at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRD), India's apex military research wing, defined a missile in a 1990 issue of Popular Science & Technology. In the modern age, missiles can do more than just kill a bird within a man's throwing range. Some can strike a target sitting continents or oceans apart.

Advertisement

The Mod 6 variant of Russia's R-36 (SS-18 "Satan") can theoretically take off from New York and destroy a target in Perth. Moreover, this intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, so there's that risk, too. The sheer destructive potential of today's missiles is unfathomable, especially considering their origins.

The first documented use of missiles is traced to the Battle of Kai-fung-fu in 1232, when the Chinese used what were essentially rocket-propelled arrows to thwart the Mongolian attacks. Within three centuries, rockets made their way into the European arsenal. The biggest shift arrived in the early 20th century, when minds like Robert H. Goddard and Wernher von Braun introduced the concept of liquid-propelled rockets.

Advertisement

The most notable of these early entrants was the A4 (later named V2), which was dropped on London in an effort to alter the course of World War II. Yet, it's also said to have heralded the modern space age. Development continued, and we're now at a point where missiles can fly thousands of miles and strike with deadly precision.