What Makes India And Russia's BrahMos Missile So Deadly?

Humanity has a long history of developing ever more formidable weapons. Centuries ago, bows and slings were our deadliest weapons for unleashing damage at a distance. Today, we've advanced through a whole line of firearms, drones, and missiles; each of which can be optimized for deadliness in a range of different ways. Innovations in physics, chemistry, and engineering have given us weapons like the infamous Tsar Bomba, a Soviet weapon which is the biggest nuclear weapon to date. As the BrahMos missile proves, though, the overall deadliness of a weapon is about more than just the raw power it can bring to bear.

Advertisement

Of course, a weapon with low destructive power would be of limited practical use, as would a weapon with low range, limited speed, or poor accuracy. A weapon which hits all these vitals and excels in every one is a true superstar of a weapon. That's BrahMos in a nutshell. The first cruise missile capable of supersonic flight to see service, the BrahMos missile can hit Mach 2.8 and beyond, a formidable top speed for a cruise missile. This isn't only during one stage of the flight, either, but throughout its journey to its target.

The BrahMos design also limits its profile against radar detection, making it incredibly elusive. In terms of its power, it isn't typically loaded with a nuclear warhead, but BrahMos Aerospace boasts its creation offers "nine times more kinetic energy" than competing cruise missiles. That translates to a tremendously more powerful impact compared to a standard warhead.

Advertisement