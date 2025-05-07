Atomic Vs. Nuclear Bombs: Is There A Difference?

A pivotal scene in the explosive hit biopic and Best Picture winner, "Oppenheimer," involves America's top scientists discussing whether or not to develop an even more potent nuclear weapon — the Hydrogen Bomb — in reaction to the Soviet Union conducting its first nuclear test. The idea was that, by building this new thermonuclear weapon conceived by scientist Edward Teller, the United States would have once again have the upper hand in the earliest days of the Cold War, because the so-called "H-Bomb" would be much more powerful detonated bomb than the "A-Bomb" weapons set off by the Soviets and Americans. The "A" stands for "atomic," and was quickly adopted as a name for the earliest nuclear weapons.

The A-Bomb wasn't just tested by the U.S., as it was infamously used twice against an enemy combatant — the only times to date that nuclear weapons have been used in war — when it was dropped over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, bringing a swift end to World War II. Eventually, Teller's H-Bomb would be developed by both sides and dominate the nuclear arsenals of each country, as well as several others, with over 40,000 thermonuclear weapons built by the late 1980s. But, besides the fact that A-Bombs are less powerful, what makes them different from H-Bombs? In fact, what's the difference between atomic bombs vs. nuclear bombs, if there even is one? The answer depends on how the explosion is triggered.

Technically, all atomic bombs are nuclear bombs, as they use fission — a nuclear reaction — as their power source (as opposed to traditional bombs, like TNT and dynamite, which use chemical, not nuclear, reactions). However, there is a key difference between atomic weapons and thermonuclear weapons, such as the H-Bomb, because the latter uses nuclear fusion in addition to fission reactions.