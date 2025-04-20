Where Are America's Nuclear Missiles Built And Who Makes Them?

The United States has been producing nuclear weapons since the 1940s, and to date, it is the only nation to use them in combat. Initially, nuclear weapons were massive bombs of low yield, but technology improved as time (and the Cold War) passed. Eventually, American nuclear scientists figured out how to make them smaller while also making them significantly more powerful, and these days, there are nukes of all kinds that can be attached to cruise missiles, artillery shells, bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and more.

It's well known that the U.S. has thousands of nuclear weapons, but what isn't entirely clear to the public is how they're made and who manufactures them. After all, there are many types, from the nuclear-equipped missiles aboard the U.S.' Ohio-class nuclear submarines to the approximate 400 LGM-30 Minuteman III ICBMs capable of carrying three W62 Mk. 12 warheads. These elements, and others, make up the U.S. Nuclear Triad, which details the nation's first-strike and retaliatory response initiatives should nuclear war break out across the globe.

As to who makes America's nuclear missiles and where they're manufactured, that's not a simple answer, as multiple agencies are involved. Missile manufacturers aren't necessarily nuclear weapon manufacturers and maintainers, and vice-versa, so ten American companies are involved in the effort. Some companies focus entirely on specific types of warheads, while others manufacture only missiles, and a handful do both. Here's who makes nuclear missiles, who makes the bombs and warheads that arm them, and where they're all produced.

