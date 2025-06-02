Common Trucker Lingo On The CB Radio (And What It Means)

Citizen band radio, more commonly known as CB radio, was first developed in 1945, but took a while to reach the truck-driving masses. By 1958, the FCC had established the first regulations and 23 available channels, later expanded to 40, for CB radio operators.

In a world before cell phones, CB radios offered a welcome means of communication, and even now they remain popular in certain circles. They offer the ability to speak into the void and get an answer back from whomever might be listening. They became popular among truckers who needed a way to communicate with other drivers on the road. They were especially useful during the 1973 oil embargo when truckers used them to communicate about fuel availability, traffic problems, and more.

Subcultures have a way of creating their own lingo. Restaurant line cooks communicate using a language the uninitiated can't understand and CB radio operators are no different. Because you're using shared airwaves, it's considered bad manners to talk too much. Unique slang and 10-codes allow users to communicate information quickly and clearly. In fact, CB radios are so common there's even a term for a truck without one. They call it a Van Gogh, because it has no ears.

