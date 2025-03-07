What Does 10-4 Mean? Why Police And Truckers Say It On The Radio

In 1977, a little movie called "Smokey and the Bandit" burst on the scene that not only made a star out of Pontiac's Trans Am, but made liberal use of truck driver slang and the 10-Codes they use to communicate via citizens band (CB) radio. The following year (1978), another film called "Convoy," starring Kris Kristofferson and Ali MacGraw, doubled down on all that crazy lingo.

It was based on a crossover chart-topping #1 song from 1976 of the same name by country music singer C.W. McCall and helped popularize the saying, "10-4, good buddy" — a shortened way to acknowledge that a message was received; think of it as an easier way to quickly and easily communicate the sentiment "affirmative" or "OK." Thanks to the film and music industries, CB radios became so popular that millions of people snatched up their own long-distance communication devices by the end of the decade. Remember, this was a time when cell phones had yet to become mainstream.

Today, the use of 10-Code is prevalent in the many police procedurals that flood television and streaming services, not to mention their use in the plethora of military movies and video game series like "Call of Duty" and "Battlefield." But the history of 10-Codes goes back roughly a century, long before people were coming up with clever handles to use (like Rubber Duck and Pig Pen) and saying things like "breaker, breaker 1-9" and "10-4, good buddy."

