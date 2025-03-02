Why Do Truckers Say 'Breaker Breaker 1-9' On The Radio? Here's What It Means

It's almost impossible not to attach a level of romanticism to the life of a trucker, as life on the road presents no shortage of sights that go largely unseen by the general public. But there are some pretty obvious drawbacks to spending the bulk of your time at the wheel of a semi truck from even America's most popular brands, not the least of which is that truckers almost exclusively cruise the open roads alone.

Smart phones, mobile devices, and ANC-enabled headsets have, of course, helped ease the strain of a life lived in the cabin of an 18-wheeler. However, many truckers still turn to their trusty old CB radio when they need some friendly conversation, or if they want to touch base with fellow drivers about potential issues awaiting them on the road ahead. Whatever their reason might be for picking up that CB receiver, there's an etiquette truckers follow when conversing with the device, including the use of coded phrases like "Breaker Breaker 1-9."

Whether you've logged time behind the wheel of a big rig or not, you've probably heard that phrase before or even used it yourself, if only in jest. But we'd wager you did so without know what it means. In essence, "Breaker Breaker 1-9" is a call for truckers to gather and communicate on a specific CB channel, in this case the commonly used channel 19. And yes, it's far from the only CB specific lingo they use to communicate on the road.

