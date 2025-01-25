Tire Thumping: Why Do Truckers Hit Their Tires?

An argument could easily be made that the bulk of the general public is simply not cut out to work as a long haul truck. Spending hours upon hours cruising the open road all alone would likely be the first of many deal breakers for most people eyeing a potential career as a trucker. Safety would almost certainly be a close second, as logging so many freeway miles does indeed come with certain perils. There are, of course, measures that truckers can take to help ensure their semi is ready to tackle whatever may come on the road ahead, and tire thumping is on the safety checklist of any trucker worth their salt.

Advertisement

Even if you've never heard that term, it's entirely possible you've seen a trucker do it on those occasions you've pulled into a freeway rest stop for fuel and food. Indeed, tire thumping is exactly what its name implies and involves walking around a vehicle to strike each tire with some sort of bat, rod, or hammer.

This can take a few minutes, since vehicles from most popular semi truck manufacturers use as many as 18 tires — hence the term "18 wheeler" — and watching a trucker thump each of their vehicle's tires before they get on the road will be a peculiar sight for some. But it's also a vital safety precaution, as thumping is an easy way to check a tire's air pressure.