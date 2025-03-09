Trucker Salute: A Look At The Iconic Gesture That Gets A Driver To Honk Their Horn

The American public's fascination with semi-trucks and trucking in general dates back to the 1970s, with movies like "Convoy," and TV shows like "B.J. and the Bear." Many of the characters in those productions appealed to a younger audience, and part of that connection included the trucker salute.

The trucker salute is a command a kid can give from the backseat of the car to a semi-truck driver passing by. An up and down fist pump in the air signals the trucker to pull on the air horn cord, putting a smile on their face and providing a moment of entertainment during a road trip. It's a call and response that's not only fun, it also reminds surrounding cars that despite how massive the truck may be, there's a real person behind the wheel.

While it's something of an old-fashioned gesture, the salute is still important for many truck drivers. In a 2023 Reddit thread, commenters posted on "Trucker salute still a thing," with several drivers making their voices heard. "If you think it makes you smile, you should see us," one trucker wrote. Keep it up because when I'm having a crap day and I see an arm come out of the window, it'll turn it around."

