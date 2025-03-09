Trucker Salute: A Look At The Iconic Gesture That Gets A Driver To Honk Their Horn
The American public's fascination with semi-trucks and trucking in general dates back to the 1970s, with movies like "Convoy," and TV shows like "B.J. and the Bear." Many of the characters in those productions appealed to a younger audience, and part of that connection included the trucker salute.
The trucker salute is a command a kid can give from the backseat of the car to a semi-truck driver passing by. An up and down fist pump in the air signals the trucker to pull on the air horn cord, putting a smile on their face and providing a moment of entertainment during a road trip. It's a call and response that's not only fun, it also reminds surrounding cars that despite how massive the truck may be, there's a real person behind the wheel.
While it's something of an old-fashioned gesture, the salute is still important for many truck drivers. In a 2023 Reddit thread, commenters posted on "Trucker salute still a thing," with several drivers making their voices heard. "If you think it makes you smile, you should see us," one trucker wrote. Keep it up because when I'm having a crap day and I see an arm come out of the window, it'll turn it around."
There's a push to bring the trucker salute back
The trucker salute is the gesture that signals a big rig to blow the horn, and it's been a staple event on highways since America's trucker craze in the 1970's. But over the years, the simple salute has somewhat faded, despite being a once popular way for kids to have some fun while traveling with family. However, there is a push to bring the trucker salute back.
In a 2019 story by ABC24 Memphis, the trucker salute tradition was put in the spotlight, with some in the industry advocating for its return. "It gives him (the trucker) that sense of home and family, just as much as the kid enjoys hearing the horn blow," remarked Jim Bohannan, Senior Vice President of Mister "P" Express, a trucking company based in Indiana. Trucker Morris Black also weighed in, agreeing with the idea of the salute's return. "It makes me feel good," he said with a smile.
New Jersey based H.K. Truck Center also pushed for the trucker salute with their Honking Heroes initiative in 2020, which encouraged the gesture as a thank you to drivers through the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign's website also asked for visitors to share stories, for a chance to be featured on HK's social media.