5 Alternatives To The Volkswagen Beetle

Coming up with five alternatives to the Volkswagen Beetle requires a thorough consideration of what the original VW Beetle actually was back in the day. No, we will not be including the retro-styled, front-wheel drive New Beetle that ran from the 1998 to the 2010 model years, and was then revised for its final 2012 to 2019 run — that was a totally different car.

The Volkswagen Beetle, which was not designed by Hitler, represented bare-bones, no-frills basic transportation when the first two examples of the car were introduced to the U.S. in January of 1949. In the land of gas-guzzling, Detroit-built land yachts, the air-cooled little Beetle was quite an oddity, but it soon caught on as an economical, nimble-handling alternative to our domestically produced vehicles.

A unique advertising campaign exploited the Beetle's intrinsic advantages, propelling sales to the point where the Beetle had outsold the venerable Ford Model T by 1972. It remained in production for the U.S. market until 1976 for Beetle sedans and 1979 for Beetle convertibles. The original VW Beetle continued in production in Latin America, except for a 1986-1993 pause, until it all came to an end in 2003. When it was all over, a total of over 21 million air-cooled Beetles had been sold by Volkswagen.

With this framework in mind, we will select those new cars that, to some extent, fulfill the original Beetle's brief. Here are five economical, fun-to-drive, and somewhat quirky-looking means of personal transportation for you, almost 80 years after those first Beetles landed in New York City.