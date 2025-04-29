No, Hitler Didn't Design The VW Beetle (But He Did Play A Role In Its Creation)

In the leadup to and throughout World War II, the Third Reich invented some crazy military machines. There were gigantic guns, massive tanks, and all sorts of planned vehicles of immense proportions that were never constructed. One vehicle that did come out of the conflict was the Volkswagen Beetle, which has a long and interesting history. It's widely believed that Adolf Hitler was responsible for its design, but this isn't wholly true. While Hitler was involved in its creation, he didn't sit at a drafting table and come up with the VW Beetle himself.

Advertisement

In his capacity as the German Chancellor, Hitler envisioned a car that was reliable and could support hard-working German families. He also wanted something affordable. To make that happen, the Hitler met with Ferdinand Porsche in 1934. He wanted a car with five seats capable of supporting two adults and three children, that was easy for an average German to maintain. It would be able to zip along the autobahn while being affordable for just about any worker pulling in an average salary.

In a way, the VW Beetle is the culmination of Hitler's idealized car, but it was fraught with issues related to its creation. Porsche helped design it, but Volkswagen was later dogged by claims that Porsche stole the design from a former employee, Erwin Komenda. Volkswagen ultimately won that suit in 2019 — 81 years after the VW Beetle was first produced. It became known as "The People's Car," and Volkswagen kept it around for decades but ultimately discontinued the Beetle, with the final model ceasing production in 2019.

Advertisement