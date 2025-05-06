This New EV Has The Worst Range Available In 2025
The range of the average electric vehicle (EV) has been increasing, as manufacturers and EV battery suppliers have moved battery technology forward over time. But as in all comparisons, there will always be an EV that has the worst range.
There can be a variety of reasons for why a given EV ends up with the worst range. Some are entry-level EVs designed to sell for a bargain price, which dictates against spending a lot of money for a larger, more powerful but also more expensive battery. Some EVs are simply too small and don't have the space inside with which to package a large enough battery that would provide a reasonable amount of driving range. Then there is the EV's design brief, which may require it to be designed and marketed as a "city car." This makes it a vehicle that is not intended for long trips, but rather for intracity driving that makes its limited driving range acceptable. One or more of these rationales can apply, since they tend to overlap each other at the bottom end of the EV market.
As it turns out, there is a car that can claim the title of the new EV with the worst range available in 2025. It is the 2025 Fiat 500e. Here's a closer look.
The 2025 Fiat 500e - 149 miles of range
The 2025 Fiat 500e fits the definition of "city car." It's very small and perfectly suited to a life of zipping around town and fitting into tiny parking spots. Unfortunately, the car's minimal size dictates a 37-kWh battery pack that provides an EPA-estimated 149 miles of range. If you can be satisfied with this limited range and the car's 2+2 seating layout, the Fiat 500e, with an overall length of only 143 inches (less than 12 feet), is well-suited to its locally focused skill set. The miniature trunk offers just eight cu. ft. of storage space.
The current 2025 Fiat 500e is also very stylish. The launch model is an Armani Edition collaboration, featuring Armani logos on its eco-leather seats, special 17" Armani logo wheels, a choice of two unique exterior colors (dark green and Ceramic Greige), and a seven-speaker JBL audio system with virtual reality sound settings selected by Andrea Bocelli.
Performance stats for the 2025 Fiat 500e, according to Car and Driver testing, state 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, with the quarter mile going by in 16.1 seconds at a trap speed of 85 mph, plus roadholding on the 300-foot skid pad of .83g. The price of the basic 2025 Fiat 500e has been reduced by $2,000, down to $30,500 MSRP, while the luxed-up 500e Armani Edition lands at $37,495 MSRP. It's also worth mentioning that there is one other vehicle that ties with the Fiat 500e for worst EV range at 149 miles — the Nissan Leaf S which is one of the cheapest electric cars.