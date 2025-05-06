This New EV Has The Worst Range Available In 2025

The range of the average electric vehicle (EV) has been increasing, as manufacturers and EV battery suppliers have moved battery technology forward over time. But as in all comparisons, there will always be an EV that has the worst range.

There can be a variety of reasons for why a given EV ends up with the worst range. Some are entry-level EVs designed to sell for a bargain price, which dictates against spending a lot of money for a larger, more powerful but also more expensive battery. Some EVs are simply too small and don't have the space inside with which to package a large enough battery that would provide a reasonable amount of driving range. Then there is the EV's design brief, which may require it to be designed and marketed as a "city car." This makes it a vehicle that is not intended for long trips, but rather for intracity driving that makes its limited driving range acceptable. One or more of these rationales can apply, since they tend to overlap each other at the bottom end of the EV market.

As it turns out, there is a car that can claim the title of the new EV with the worst range available in 2025. It is the 2025 Fiat 500e. Here's a closer look.