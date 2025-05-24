Ever since the first American trucking agency hit the road in 1897, truck drivers have been the backbone of the nation's supply chain, accounting for over 70% of freight transportation in the country. They deliver goods to places that are too remote, too expensive, or just too impractical to reach by air or rail. But with longer routes and more pit stops come more headaches. Truck drivers deal with problems in real-time logistics and face schedule constraints, safety issues, and changing road conditions.

Luckily, technology hasn't left this industry behind; breakthroughs like GPS have changed how truckers operate. Today, there's an app for pretty much anything a truck driver might need, whether it's dodging weigh stations, finding the cheapest fuel, or keeping your sanity on a long-haul run. With that said, here are 10 of the best apps for truck drivers with Class 7 and Class 8 rigs in mind.