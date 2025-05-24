10 Of The Best Apps For Truck Drivers
Ever since the first American trucking agency hit the road in 1897, truck drivers have been the backbone of the nation's supply chain, accounting for over 70% of freight transportation in the country. They deliver goods to places that are too remote, too expensive, or just too impractical to reach by air or rail. But with longer routes and more pit stops come more headaches. Truck drivers deal with problems in real-time logistics and face schedule constraints, safety issues, and changing road conditions.
Luckily, technology hasn't left this industry behind; breakthroughs like GPS have changed how truckers operate. Today, there's an app for pretty much anything a truck driver might need, whether it's dodging weigh stations, finding the cheapest fuel, or keeping your sanity on a long-haul run. With that said, here are 10 of the best apps for truck drivers with Class 7 and Class 8 rigs in mind.
Trucker Path
After an exhausting 10-hour drive, nothing crushes a driver's spirit faster than pulling into a parking lot and finding every space taken. With Trucker Path, you can find more than 50,000 truck stops. So, you'll always know where to park, fuel up, shower, and log off — no guesswork, no detours. This makes it the perfect companion for long-haul operations, whether you're running regional routes in heavy-duty models like the Freightliner Cascadia or driving cross-country.
It's not just about finding where to park for the night; Trucker Path also helps you save money on fuel. With the real-time data it provides, you can compare fuel costs at different stations and pick an affordable option. It has a directory of weigh stations, giving you the information needed to map out your ride while considering parking and fueling. And if you're looking for a new trucking job, there's a built-in job board for truck drivers on the app, which is available on Android and iOS.
Drivewyze
The stop-and-go lines, the fuel you burn while being idle, and the valuable time ticking away as you wait for inspection are all routine headaches Drivewyze can soothe. The app is designed for Class 7 and 8 truck drivers, such as those operating the Kenworth T880 and International LT Series, and allows you to legally bypass weigh station stops at over 900 locations across the United States and Canada, reducing wait times without violating Department of Transportation regulations.
Unlike some overly complicated systems, this app integrates directly with your ELD, so there's no need to pick up your phone every time a weigh station is ahead. It runs quietly in the background while providing real-time alerts for upcoming weigh stations, safety zones, speed traps, and inspection hotspots. It's currently active in 48 states and provinces, making it one of the most widespread tools of its kind.
However, Drivewyze's ability to save both fuel and time is what truly sets it apart. The average heavy-truck driver burns more than half a gallon of fuel per idle hour, and that adds up fast. By helping you bypass unnecessary stops, the app saves both time and fuel, keeping you ahead of delivery deadlines.
GasBuddy
When you're clocking thousands of miles each month in semi-trucks like the Mack Anthem or Western Star 5700XE, saving even a few cents per gallon can make a major difference, and for that, GasBuddy should be your best buddy. This app delivers real-time fuel pricing at stations across the country, with one of the best ratings on the App Store and close to a hundred million downloads.
In both the United States and Canada, GasBuddy covers more than 150,000 gas stations. Its features include fuel price maps, trip cost calculators that let you estimate weekly fuel costs before you even start the engine, and the ability to filter stations by amenities like showers or truck parking. You also get a 'Pay with GasBuddy' card, which saves you up to 33 cents per gallon. Beyond its sleek, easy-to-use interface, the app reduces expenses and removes uncertainty by assisting drivers locate the cheapest fuel stations along their routes. It's not just about saving money; it's about moving smarter, faster, and more efficiently.
Waze
Picture this: you're hauling 40,000 pounds through unfamiliar backroads near Atlanta in a Volvo VNL, running tight on time and patience. Suddenly, brake lights flood the lane; there's construction ahead, and no way to detour without losing 30 more minutes. With every minute stuck here, you fall further behind schedule. This is the kind of delay Waze helps you dodge. Waze is a driver-powered alert system with over 190 million monthly users worldwide. More than just another navigation app, it's a real-time alert network designed to help drivers avoid unforeseeable road bottlenecks.
What sets it apart is its real-time reporting: Truckers and everyday drivers alike share updates on traffic jams, crashes, stalled vehicles, road debris, speed traps, and lane closures as they happen. This turns your app into a dynamic, live road scout. These driver-fed insights help you make quicker, smarter, safer decisions, from rerouting around a 5-mile backup to adjusting your ETA for an upcoming drop.
Trucker Tools
Your dispatcher is blowing up your phone about a new shipment while you're halfway through a multi-stop haul, juggling tight delivery windows, traffic delays, and last-minute route changes. This is the kind of chaos that can throw off your whole day. But with the Trucker Tools app, it doesn't have to be. Designed for owner-operators and small fleets, Trucker Tools blends real-time load tracking, digital freight matching, and smart route planning into one seamless platform. Where it really shines is its predictive freight search feature, which helps drivers anticipate and secure the next load before they've even dropped off the current one. This minimizes empty miles and keeps your wheels and earnings moving.
Compared to older load boards or even rival apps like DAT, which often require desktop access or slower broker communication, Trucker Tools prioritizes real-time, on-the-go load visibility. You don't have to call brokers or wait for refresh cycles; just open the app and start booking. It also integrates directly with major broker systems, so you get verified offers the moment they go live. Truck drivers can also monitor traffic, manage budgets, and use efficient route capabilities through the app's more than 17 functions designed to simplify life on the road. The features include in-app load searches and bookings, real-time store locators, information on parking, fuel prices, and more.
Weigh My Truck
Climbing in and out of the cab for weigh-ins is one of the most grueling tasks drivers face, especially when it's raining or snowing. Weigh My Truck solves this by letting you weigh your rig from the comfort of your truck seat. One standout feature? Instant digital weight tickets. Instead of printing paper at the scale house, your weight ticket is emailed directly to you and accessible through the app, reducing the time it takes to get back on the road. The app also stores past weigh-ins, making it easier for fleets and owner-operators to track and document compliance over time.
The app is accepted at over 2,000 CAT Scale locations across the U.S., making it one of the most accessible weight tools for Class 7 and 8 rigs like the Freightliner Cascadia, Peterbilt 579, or Kenworth T680. Since the results are emailed instantly, it helps drivers stay DOT-compliant without the extra hassle.
PrePass
Imagine being so high on the safety score that you skip the weigh-in station. Well, that's what PrePass is all about. This app helps qualified carriers bypass over 550 weigh stations across 44 states in the U.S. That means fewer stops, fewer delays, and smoother routes for fleet drivers and independent haulers alike. PrePass uses its algorithm to determine your eligibility, factoring in safety records, DOT compliance, and even insurance claims. And if you're in doubt, more than 700,000 commercial vehicles already use this service.
The app doesn't just save time, it saves money, especially if you're a fleet owner. Looking at the math, on average, these trucks bypass weigh stations 12.3 times a month, which could save a fleet of 100 trucks about $128,000 annually. Beyond bypassing, PrePass provides real-time alerts for toll booths, safety inspections, and station closures, offering drivers comprehensive visibility and control over their routes.
Trucker's Slide Calc
If you've ever had to slide tandems on a trailer for twenty minutes to meet weight standards, Trucker's Slide Calc is for you. The app saves drivers time, fuel, and tickets at weigh stations by factoring in how much weight is shifted per hole based on your axle spacing, swiftly calculating axle weights and optimizing load distribution.
Trucker's Slide Calc makes it simple to enter weights and receive real-time axle slide recommendations, which is especially useful for flatbed and dry van operators running Freightliner Columbia, Peterbilt 389, or Mack CHU models. Pretty much anyone handling a variety of freight, including novice drivers, will find this app particularly useful. Roadside checks are safer and more seamless with it, whether you haul reefers or dry vans. Steer, drive, and trailer weights can be entered by drivers, and the software makes accurate adjustments to ensure compliance with Department of Transportation requirements.
Car Scanner ELM OBD2
One of the worst things that can happen on a long haul is having mechanical issues with your truck. It can be a big time waster, especially if you're far from the nearest workshop and there's no feasible solution in sight. So, if you're driving alone and the check engine light begins to flicker, Car Scanner ELM OBD2 becomes your on-the-go mechanic. It performs diagnostics, scans problem codes, and offers engine performance statistics by connecting to the OBD2 port on your rig.
In addition to reading and clearing engine codes, the app offers performance testing, emissions readiness, and freeze-frame data. Using diagnostic tools like Car Scanner helps keep trucks running longer and avoids costly repairs. For many owner-operators and anyone else with a rig older than five years, this app helps prevent breakdowns before they happen. It is currently available on Android and has made our list of the 10 best automotive apps on Android.
TomTom Go
TomTom GO might not have Google Maps' name recognition, but it was built with truck drivers in mind, and that's where it has an edge. While Google Maps focuses on personal vehicles, TomTom GO calculates truck-specific routes based on your rig's size, weight, cargo type, and any applicable road restrictions. That means no more guessing whether an underpass is tall enough for your truck or if your route violates local hazmat laws.
One of its strongest features is offline navigation. In rural dead zones across states like Wyoming or parts of the Midwest where mobile signals can disappear, TomTom GO still delivers turn-by-turn directions without any problems. When you're online, the app adds live traffic updates, advanced lane guidance, and speed monitoring, including alerts for speed limits and known speed trap zones. It even adjusts ETAs dynamically; this is a lifesaver when you're running on a tight schedule. TomTom GO remains a reliable option for commercial drivers thanks to its offline durability and customized routing, which reduce violations, delays, and needless reroutes.