Google Maps Vs TomTom: Which App Is Better For Android Auto

When you think of navigation, two names come to mind — Google Maps and TomTom. One is the most widely used navigation app in the United States, and the other is one of the most well-known sat nav brands of all time. Of course, now that we carry powerful computers around in our pockets, you might be more likely to use the TomTom GO app rather than a dedicated sat nav.

Both Google Maps and TomTom GO are compatible with Android Auto, the nifty tool that lets you display and interact with your phone apps on your car's dashboard display. But which app provides the superior navigation experience? Google Maps is bursting with useful location information and is free to use, but many drivers have been relying on TomTom for years and believe the paid app offers smoother and more focused navigation. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into how each app performs on the core features and what kinds of extras they provide.