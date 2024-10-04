The Reason Why Trucks Have To Stop At Weigh Stations
It's no secret that trucks are big — like, really big. It seems that no matter the brand of semi-truck or how many times we come across these gargantuan gas guzzlers, they remain an intimidating and overwhelming presence on the road. For commercial trucks to support such massive loads, however, they have to be relatively sizable. However, is it possible for a truck to be too big?
Just as with countless other aspects of commercial truck ownership, there are regulations that need to be adhered to when it comes to the truck's weight. In order to monitor this, the Department of Transportation has set up what are known as weigh stations. Found on various highway routes and state borders, these checkpoints are made to verify that passing trucks don't exceed the weight set by federal and state laws. Trucks that are considered too hefty can potentially damage streets and bridges while also putting more stress on the machine itself, so depending on weight limits for upcoming roads, truck drivers are required to stop at these stations.
When a truck shows up to a weigh station, it will be placed on a scale that determines its weight. Trucks and their drivers may also be checked for additional factors such as proper documentation, tire tread depth, cargo securement. A truck that is overweight or fails to comply with other regulations can result in hefty fines and service delays.
Can truck drivers skip weigh stations?
The consequences of failing a truck weight inspection seem bad, but it's nothing compared to what can happen if you avoid an inspection entirely. Trucks that weigh more than 10,000 pounds are legally required to stop at weigh stations, and skipping them can result in being pulled over, receiving fines, and even possible jail time in some extreme cases.
In general, it's in the best interest of the truck driver to go through any weigh station they come across. However, there are a few situations where doing so may not be necessary. Among the most common is when a weigh station is closed down or out of service. Given the time it can take to weigh and inspect a truck, weigh stations may close down depending on current road conditions to keep traffic moving.
Other times, truck drivers can make use of special passes that allow them to skip visiting weigh stations without a hitch. Such names as Drivewyze, PrePass, and BestPass are among the most well-known services that offer such programs. This is a handy tool for truck drivers looking to cut down on boundaries that may slow down their route. These are often granted to those with clean driving records, although it's worth looking into your specific route to make sure your specific service is accepted.