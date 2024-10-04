The Reason Why Trucks Have To Stop At Weigh Stations

It's no secret that trucks are big — like, really big. It seems that no matter the brand of semi-truck or how many times we come across these gargantuan gas guzzlers, they remain an intimidating and overwhelming presence on the road. For commercial trucks to support such massive loads, however, they have to be relatively sizable. However, is it possible for a truck to be too big?

Advertisement

Just as with countless other aspects of commercial truck ownership, there are regulations that need to be adhered to when it comes to the truck's weight. In order to monitor this, the Department of Transportation has set up what are known as weigh stations. Found on various highway routes and state borders, these checkpoints are made to verify that passing trucks don't exceed the weight set by federal and state laws. Trucks that are considered too hefty can potentially damage streets and bridges while also putting more stress on the machine itself, so depending on weight limits for upcoming roads, truck drivers are required to stop at these stations.

When a truck shows up to a weigh station, it will be placed on a scale that determines its weight. Trucks and their drivers may also be checked for additional factors such as proper documentation, tire tread depth, cargo securement. A truck that is overweight or fails to comply with other regulations can result in hefty fines and service delays.

Advertisement