Where Do Truckers Park Their Semis Overnight? (And How Much Can It Cost?)

Truck drivers play a key role in America's supply chain. They're moving vital goods, working long shifts, and often sleeping in their rigs to keep things running smoothly. But when night falls and reality hits, the question looms about where to park a massive 18-wheeler. Everyone wants somewhere safe, legal, and not outrageously expensive.

Unfortunately, a persistent shortage of semi-truck parking continues to plague the industry. Reports suggest there are just over 300,000 designated truck parking spots across the U.S. In fact, estimates suggest that there is currently only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on American roads — a statistic that makes every available space a hot commodity. Many of those spots are located in remote areas with little to no lighting or security, and even fewer offer access to basic amenities.

For drivers, that means constantly trying to track down a place to rest. Moreover, with many parking spots now requiring reservations or charging steep rates, the challenge isn't just where to park — it's also how much it's going to cost.

